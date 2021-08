Missourians who are "moderately to severely immunocompromised" are now able to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state health department, following new federal recommendations from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced the new guidance Tuesday evening. Those who have have compromised immune systems due to solid organ transplants, active cancer treatment, cell transplants, certain immunodeficiencies, HIV or immunosuppressive medications qualify for the booster shots, according to the department.