I get it: More than 74 million Americans voted for the disgraced former president in 2020. It’s enough to make one queasy about the future of democracy that so many people would prefer an unhinged and unstable egomaniac who botched the pandemic, spread racial animus, ingratiated himself with adversaries and waged war on democracy because that candidate promised to build an utterly useless wall on the southern border. It’s depressing, certainly.