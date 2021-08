The Taliban officially declared Afghanistan an “Islamic Emirate” on Thursday, in a return to the country’s name as it was under the previous regime between 1996 and 2001. Zabihullah Mujahid, the group’s spokesman, made the announcement in a tweet with a photo of the country’s logo.It comes as violent anti-Taliban protests continue to spread across the country, with several people pronounced dead following a crowd in the eastern city of Asadabad being fired at by the insurgents. They were waving the Afghan flag at an Independence Day rally, an eyewitness said. The scenes reportedly led to the Taliban calling...