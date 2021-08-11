Russell Westbrook Eager to Help LeBron in Lakers Homecoming
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook is realizing a childhood dream by coming home to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook grew up in the Los Angeles area and skipped school to attend the Lakers' championship parades as a kid. The 2017 NBA MVP is ready to help the Lakers alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Westbrook expects to find a comfortable complementary role alongside James in a pairing that seems potentially difficult. Both players excel with the ball in their hands frequently, but Westbrook says his greatest goal every season is figuring out how to make his teammates better.1460espnyakima.com
