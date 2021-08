VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Freeport Resources Inc. (the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired all of the outstanding share capital of Carpo Resources Inc. (" Carpo"). Carpo is a privately-held company which controls Era Resources Inc., a corporation established under the laws of Cayman Islands and which itself controls an exploration license located in Papua New Guinea and which is commonly known as the "Yandera Copper Project".