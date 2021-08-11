Cancel
Lost your COVID-19 vaccination card? It's easy to get a new one.

Daily Comet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only half the nation fully vaccinated and the coronavirus pandemic rebounding with force, Americans may soon find themselves needing to prove they got their shots. Many of the nation’s large-scale employers – including Walmart, Disney, United Airlines and Walgreens – will require some or all of their workers to be vaccinated. Vaccinations are also needed to board some cruise ships and to avoid time-consuming quarantine when traveling to some international destinations.

Public HealthCorvallis Gazette-Times

Editorial: Get vaccinated and protect your family against COVID-19

The surge of COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations from the illness in Oregon should be deeply concerning to mid-Willamette Valley residents. And if you haven’t been vaccinated yet against the disease, you should do so unless you have a legitimate exemption, such as a health condition that prevents you from getting the jab.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
New Orleans, LADaily Comet

New Orleans will be first Southern city to impose vaccine mandate

Beginning Monday, Aug.16, New Orleans will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination for all indoor venues and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people. Patrons have the option to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test (taken within 72 hours) in place of vaccine verification. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the new measures on Thursday afternoon.
ProtestsDaily Comet

Anti-mask protesters distrupt Louisiana House Health Committee COVID hearing

Anti-mask protesters disrupted a rowdy Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee COVID-19 hearing at the Louisiana State Capitol Monday in which testimony showed how polarized the debate on masking and vaccines has become. Republican committee Chairman Larry Bagley of Stonewall had to recess the meeting once to clear the room...
Louisiana StateDaily Comet

Louisiana hospitals face staff shortages as COVID-19 cases soar

Felicia Croft, 34, an ICU nurse who works at the Willis Knighton Health System in Shreveport, has spent the entire pandemic working in her hospital’s COVID-19 intensive care unit. Unlike the first three surges, her patients are now younger and sicker. “With this, it seems like there is no rhyme...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

