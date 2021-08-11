Cancel
What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on August 11

By Tim Surette
TVGuide.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Wednesday, Aug. 11 doesn't have any new additions from yesterday, but there is something we really need to talk about: Why the holy heck is Major Payne, a movie that wasn't even good in 1995 (I was a huge Damon Wayans fans and even I was disappointed), all the way up to No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 list? Have we gone mad?

