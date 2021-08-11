Cancel
Relationship Advice

Should I seek council here out there?

By Asked in Albuquerque, NM
 8 days ago

He definitely needs a lawyer where he is being charged. Whether he needs a lawyer where he is depends on why he is being held. This answer is provided for educational purposes only and is not intended as the practice of law in any jurisdiction in which I am not licensed. The answer does not constitute legal advice nor does it create an attorney-client relationship. The answer is based only on the information provided, and may be inaccurate in the context of additional facts that have not been provided. The questioner should be aware that I am only licensed to practice law in the state and federal courts of Minnesota. Accordingly, before taking any action or refraining from taking any action, the questioner should consult with an attorney licensed to practice in his or her jurisdiction.

