How Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer performed in their Summer League debut

By Grant Ramey
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Keon Johnson heard the Los Angeles Clippers were trading up to pick him at No. 21 overall in the NBA Draft, he knew all the pieces were coming together. “I started seeing everything playing perfect for me, just for my future,” Johnson said after signing with the Clippers. The...

NBAwivk.com

Johnson, Springer Selected in First Round of NBA Draft

For the second time in three years, multiple Tennessee Volunteers heard their names called during the NBA Draft, as Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were both selected Thursday night. A total of five Vols have been picked over the last three NBA Drafts. Johnson was the first Vol off the...
NBAInsideHoops

Sixers sign Jaden Springer to his rookie contract

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed first-round pick Jaden Springer, whom it selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Springer, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, led the Tennessee Volunteers in scoring as a freshman at 12.5 points per game, while also pacing the team in three-point percentage at .435 and total free throws made with 81. In 25 games during his lone collegiate season, the SEC All-Freshman Team selection posted a team-best six games of at least 20 points, also averaging 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest. He is the son of Gary Springer, who was selected by the 76ers in the 1984 NBA Draft, and the cousin of current NBA player DeAndre’ Bembry, who played collegiately at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

76ers sign C Andre Drummond, top pick Jaden Springer

The Philadelphia 76ers signed two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond and their first-round draft pick Jaden Springer to contracts on Wednesday. While the team didn't disclose terms of either deal, ESPN reported Drummond agreed to a one-year pact for the veteran minimum. As for Springer, his draft slot calls for four years and $8.7 million.
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Keon Johnson: Inks deal with Clippers

Johnson signed a four-year contract with the Clippers on Monday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports. The No. 21 overall selection agreed to a four-year deal with the final two seasons set to be team options. Johnson will bring plenty of athleticism to a Clippers backcourt that struggled to find consistency during the 2020-21 season. The 19-year-old will likely fill a depth role behind Terance Mann and Luke Kennard.
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers officially sign first-round draft pick Jaden Springer

Tennessee Volunteers basketball, National Basketball Association, Russ Springer, Gary Springer, Toronto Raptors, University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Despite much speculation that the Philadelphia 76ers were going to trade their 2021 NBA Draft first round pick, they held their position at no. 28 overall and selected Jaden Springer, guard out of the University of Tennessee. According to a team press release, Springer has officially signed his rookie contract with the Sixers. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
NBA247Sports

ESPN Analyst: Keon Johnson 'one of the steals' of the NBA Draft

Sliding to the later part of the NBA Draft’s first round might have been a blessing in disguise for Keon Johnson. ESPN NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz called the former five-star Tennessee guard one of the steals of the draft on draft night and reiterated the point again on Wednesday.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Clippers sign No. 21 pick Keon Johnson to rookie contract

The Clippers have officially signed first-round pick Keon Johnson to his rookie contract, the team announced Friday. Johnson was the No. 21 pick in last Thursday’s draft and was technically selected by the Knicks on behalf of the Clippers. New York and Los Angeles agreed to a draft-night deal that saw the Clips give up a future second-round pick to move up from No. 25 to No. 21 to secure Johnson.
NBAsgbonline.com

Huk Partners With NBA’s Keon Johnson

Huk announced its partnership with NBA’s Keon Johnson. Together they will look to “elevate Huk’s apparel line with Keon’s growing fan base through this winning combination,” said the brand. “Huk is incredibly proud to work with Keon. His dedication as an elite basketball player and his passion for fishing are...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Tobias Harris Shouts Out Springer After Summer League Finale

The Summer Sixers had their final game Tuesday afternoon as they took on the Utah Jazz. Despite being somewhat shorthanded, they walked away with a 103-98 victory, ending the action in Las Vegas on a high note. Between injuries and other reasons, the Sixers were without the services of Tyrese...
NBAfastphillysports.com

TOP ROOK JADEN SPRINGER STEPS UP IN SUMMER SIXERS WIN!

Sixers top draft pick Jaden Springer had 21 points with two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes as the Summer Sixers (3-2) closed play with a 103-98 win over the Utah Jazz. The Sixers swiped 11 steals and forced 19 turnovers in the contest. They upped their...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...

