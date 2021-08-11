‘100% chance I’m going to get lost in the maze’: White Sox set for 'Field of Dreams' game

Heuer pitched two perfect innings of relief with two strikeouts to earn the save in Tuesday's win over the Reds. Heuer had to do a little extra work to secure his first save in a Cubs uniform and second in the majors after logging one last year. Since coming over from the crosstown White Sox before the trade deadline, the righty has posted an impressive 1.80 ERA across 10 innings of work with six strikeouts. The 25-year-old Heuer could see more save opportunities for the rebuilding Cubs down the stretch as the team takes stock of young players heading into next season.