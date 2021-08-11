Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

‘100% chance I’m going to get lost in the maze’: White Sox set for 'Field of Dreams' game

By LaMond Pope Chicago Tribune
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks has a checklist for the team’s trip to Dyersville, Iowa, for Thursday’s “Field of Dreams” game against the New York Yankees. “I want to do my own Shoeless Joe kind of feeling, walk through the corn to the actual field,” Hendriks said during a conference call Monday. “There’s a 100% chance I’m going to get lost in the (corn) maze (next to field). I may need to have a flare gun in case I get lost and I need to start pitching.”

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Murray Cook
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Ray Liotta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Of Dreams#Field Of Dreams#The New York Yankees#The White Sox#A#Sox Third
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBsoxmachine.com

White Sox 9, Athletics 0: Chris Bassitt’s status the concern

Back in early May, Luis Robert tore his hip flexor in the first inning of a game against Cleveland. The White Sox went on to lose 5-0, and nobody seemed particularly concerned with the day’s outcome as they were about the long-term health of their budding star. It just took the air out of everybody for a day, and it was understandable.
MLBchicitysports.com

Should the White Sox Switch Craig Kimbrel to Closer Role?

Since acquiring Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, questions have been constantly asked on what role Kimbrel will have with the team. With Liam Hendriks as the established closer on the team, it becomes a good problem to have if you are the White Sox. In...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

White Sox hope to hit A’s All-Star Chris Bassitt

Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt enters his Tuesday road start against the Chicago White Sox with career highs in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts. As Bassitt has accumulated statistics, his teammates’ confidence in their ace has grown. “He throws strikes,” Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman said. “He knows how to...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: Athletics at White Sox

After an exciting win on Monday night, the White Sox (69-50) will try to win their second in a row against the Athletics (68-51). With Carlos Rodón still lacking a clear timetable for return and Lance Lynn picking up an extra day of rest, the Sox are once again turning to Reynaldo López (1-0, 1.35 ERA) to hold down the fort against an Oakland team that has lost three of four after winning 11 of their previous 13.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Brian Goodwin: More playing time expected

Goodwin started in right field and went 0-for-2 with a walk, a hit by pitch and a stolen base in Monday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Goodwin should see an uptick in playing time after the White Sox placed Adam Engel on the injured list with a shoulder injury. That removes one competitor for at-bats in right field, leaving Goodwin and Andrew Vaughn. If it becomes a platoon, then the left-handed hitting Goodwin should take on a majority of starts while Engel is sidelined.
MLBESPN

Jiménez, Hendriks lead White Sox past A's 5-2

CHICAGO --  Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and Liam Hendriks got the save against his former team, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. Seby Zavala had two hits and two RBI as Chicago improved to an AL-best...
MLBi70sports.com

White Sox Defeat A’s

(Chicago, IL) — Luis Robert homered and Seby Zavala drove in a pair as the White Sox defeated the A’s 5-2 at Guaranteed Rate Field. Dallas Keuchel allowed two-runs over five-innings for the win and Liam Hendriks recorded his 27th save. The first-place Sox ended a two-game skid. ###. Colin...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Rehab moves to Triple-A

Grandal's (knee) rehab assignment will be moved to Triple-A Charlotte beginning Tuesday. Grandal began a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham last Wednesday, and the backstop wound up going 4-for-11 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored across four games. It's not entirely clear how many games the club plans on having him play with Charlotte, but assuming he continues to progress well, the 32-year-old figures to have a chance of being activated from the 10-day IL by the end of the week. Grandal should resume as Chicago's primary catcher once he's activated.
MLBTacoma News Tribune

A’s shut out by Chicago White Sox in haze of Chris Bassitt injury

The Oakland A’s lost to 9-0 to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, but baseball was a secondary concern on this day. While the A’s suffered their sixth shutout, the game’s starter Chris Bassitt was in the hospital after taking Brian Goodwin’s line drive to the side of his face. Bassitt left Guaranteed Rate Field on an ambulance after the second-inning incident; the 32-year-old was bleeding heavily from his face, but stood up on his own power and was ‘conscious and aware,’ the A’s said in a statement.
MLBCBS Sports

Chicago Cubs

Heuer pitched two perfect innings of relief with two strikeouts to earn the save in Tuesday's win over the Reds. Heuer had to do a little extra work to secure his first save in a Cubs uniform and second in the majors after logging one last year. Since coming over from the crosstown White Sox before the trade deadline, the righty has posted an impressive 1.80 ERA across 10 innings of work with six strikeouts. The 25-year-old Heuer could see more save opportunities for the rebuilding Cubs down the stretch as the team takes stock of young players heading into next season.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Irvin scheduled to start for Athletics at White Sox

Oakland Athletics (68-52, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (70-50, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (8-11, 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.26 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -189, Athletics +161; over/under...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Oakland Athletics vs Chicago White Sox 8/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Oakland Athletics will play game three of their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 8:10 PM EDT. The Athletics are coming into this match with three straight losses. Oakland managed to avoid a sweep in its previous series with the Rangers by winning the second match. The team is struggling against the White Sox so far, hauling two defeats. Oakland dropped its record to 68-52 in the league and the team ranks second in the American League West standings.
MLBThe Southern

Chicago White Sox's Lance Lynn ejected for tossing his belt at umpire

Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn was intending on returning for the fifth inning Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics. But a belt toss led to an early exit. Third-base umpire Nic Lentz ejected Lynn before the bottom of the fourth in the Sox’s 3-2 victory against the A’s in front of 22,780 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox 9, Athletics 0: Who Are You, and What Have You Done With Reynaldo López?

The White Sox (70-50) are once again an even 20 games better than .500 after Tuesday’s 9-0 victory over Oakland (68-52), maintaining their lead in the AL Central at 11 games, moving a half-game back of Houston for the second seed in the American League, and remaining three games behind Tampa Bay for full home-field advantage.
MLBChicago Sun-Times

Craig Kimbrel checking ego at White Sox’ door: ‘We’re going to make this thing work’

Craig Kimbrel is an eight-time All-Star closer, and he might be in the Hall of Fame one day. But through Monday, his only ninth-inning appearance with the White Sox was his first one, in a non-save situation against the Indians a day after he was traded from the Cubs. That deadline deal appeared to give the Sox, already set at closer with All-Star Liam Hendriks, a lockdown tandem at the back end of the bullpen.
MLBnumberfire.com

White Sox's Jake Lamb starting in Tuesday's contest against Oakland

Chicago White Sox infielder Jake Lamb is batting seventh in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Lamb will make his fifth appearance at designated hitter with Andrew Vaughn in right field, Brian Goodwin in center, and Luis Robert sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy