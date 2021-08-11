Cancel
Am I able to hug an inmate after the sentencing?

By Asked in Wilson, NC
avvo.com
 8 days ago

Not likely......................................... Please do NOT email follow up questions or comments to Mr. Cassara. This post is for information purposes only and does not constitute legal advice, nor does it establish an attorney client relationship with Mr. Cassara.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Kansas StateWIBW

Supreme Court vacates part of inmate’s sentence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has vacated part of an inmate’s sentence. The Kansas Supreme Court says it has affirmed part of and vacated part of Hill’s sentence in the case of Appeal No. 122,861: State of Kansas v. Nathaniel L. Hill. The Court said it affirmed...
Washington Statedailyrecordnews.com

Inmate sentenced to extra 25 years for killing other inmate

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state inmate has been sentenced to an extra 25 years in prison for killing a cellmate who raped his sister. Shane Goldsby, 26, killed 70-year-old Robert Munger at Airway Heights Correction Center last August, KOMO-TV reported. Surveillance footage showed Goldsby kick, punch and stomp Munger’s head in a common area.
Washington State987thebull.com

Washington State Inmate Has Sentence Extended After Killing Cellmate

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state inmate has been sentenced to an extra 25 years in prison for killing a cellmate who raped his sister. Twenty-six-year old Shane Goldsby killed 70-year-old Robert Munger at Airway Heights Correction Center last August. Surveillance footage showed Goldsby kick, punch and stomp Munger’s...
Scrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Teller County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Inmate Chancey Colwell Escapes From Teller County Jail Days After Being Sentenced To Prison

DIVIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – An inmate escaped from the Teller county Jail in Divide early Friday morning. Chancey Colwell spent the past two months as an inmate worker and escaped while he was performing his duties. Chancey Colwell (credit: Teller County) He was sentenced to 34 years in prison on Monday. In November he was arrested after officers say he led them on a chase through Teller County while firing shots at officers. He crashed at Skaguay Reservoir but was found in a remote cabin the next day after someone noticed smoke from its chimney. At that time, Colwell was wanted in Fremont County on a number of charges including assault. The Teller County Sheriff’s office said Friday that there was no need to shelter in place but to expect a heavy law enforcement presence. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.
Michigan Statewhmi.com

Inmate Sentenced For Local Crime Found Dead In Prison

Michigan State Police are investigating after officials say a prisoner, who was serving time for a Livingston County crime, died after reportedly hanging herself Wednesday at the state's only prison for women. Chris Gautz, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Corrections, said that 39-year-old Natasha Marie Roark was discovered...
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

A mom of 4 who died of covid days after her husband makes one final wish: ‘Make sure my kids get vaccinated’

A few weeks ago, Lydia Rodriguez thought her body was strong enough to fight the coronavirus without the vaccine. But after a week-long church camp, she and other members of her family tested positive for the coronavirus. By the time Rodriguez, 42, changed her mind and asked for the shot, it was too late, her doctor said. A ventilator awaited her, her cousin Dottie Jones told The Washington Post.
Harris County, TXPosted by
The Charleston Press

Man will spend the next four decades in prison for shooting to death woman over an argument with her son and daughter

The future is not bright for this young man because he is about to spend the next four decades in prison after he was found guilty and sentenced for shooting to death a woman over an argument he had with her son and daughter. The incident happened in front of the apartment complex where the woman was living with her family.
Fayette County, WVlootpress.com

Two parents in Fayette County are charged with concealing two children

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people are charged after trying to hide and keep their children concealed from law enforcement. A complaint obtained by Lootpress that The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department filed states that on August 2, 2021, Nicholas toney and Tanya Harrah were concealing their children from receiving medical treatment.
RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘The adoption lawyer said, ‘See you in a couple years!’ We both said, ‘No!! This is it!’: Couple adopt daughter’s sister, ‘She is the piece we didn’t know we were missing’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My husband Terrell and I are proud parents of five beautiful children, but we didn’t grow our family the way most do. We are foster parents through our local foster agency. I had always dreamed about adopting a child and had became a foster parent in my early twenties. When Terrell and I married in 2016, I had let my license expire. Not long after Terrell said, ‘How about we get licensed together and adopt from foster care?’ We began the process, and in 2019, we adopted two of our foster children, Hallie and Jayden. I remember at their adoption the lawyer told us, ‘See you in a couple years when you guys adopt another!’ We both said, ‘No!! This is it!’ I also had two kids from my previous marriage and four kids felt right. Two boys and two girls. Our family was complete. Or so we thought!

