Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Former Spirit Coach Richie Burke Accused of Verbal Abuse by Multiple Players

By Rob Goldberg, @TheRobGoldberg
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple players have accused former Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke of verbal and emotional abuse, according to a report by Molly Hensley-Clancy of the Washington Post. The National Women's Soccer League club announced Tuesday that Burke was stepping down as head coach amid "health concerns" and was being re-assigned to the front office. He was reportedly fired by the organization Wednesday, according to Meg Linehan of The Athletic, after the Washington Post story was released.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verbal Abuse#Washington Spirit#Mental Health#Spirit Coach#The Washington Post#The Athletic#Bbc Sport#D C United#Under 23
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccerthespun.com

Throwback: Megan Rapinoe Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The United States women’s national team got back on track at the Summer Olympics, taking down New Zealand, 6-1, in the group stage. While Megan Rapinoe didn’t score on of the six goals, she provided a key assist to Lindsey Horan before the break. The Americans will look to finish the group stage with a win against Australia on Tuesday.
FIFAPosted by
FanBuzz

Megan Rapinoe Has a Twin Sister Who Also Played Soccer

There’s only one Megan Rapinoe. You know her. You’ve heard her name. She’s made the news plenty in the last few years. From trash-talking the president to backing it up with a World Cup, Rapinoe is redefining the badass American athlete. With pink hair and a bright smile, there’s no way you could mistake Rapinoe for any other face.
BasketballNECN

Sue Bird Kisses Fiancée Megan Rapinoe to Celebrate Olympic Gold

Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal. Ran to her fiancée, USWNT star Megan Rapinoe, in the stands to celebrate. The pair shared celebratory hugs and kisses, and suddenly we needed tissues. Rapinoe, who won a bronze medal just a...
SoccerPosted by
The Hill

Customers boycott Subway over 'unAmerican' soccer star Megan Rapinoe

Several Subway franchisees complained to Business Insider about the company’s partnership with soccer star Megan Rapinoe. Some customers say they are boycotting the brand over the partnership, while others are coming to Rapinoe’s defense. The pushback is the latest flashpoint between franchisees and Subway CEO John Chidsey. American soccer star...
SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.
Youngstown, OH27 First News

Cardinal Mooney hires former standout player as head baseball coach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney has officially named former standout player Eddie Reese as its head baseball coach. He replaces Al Franceschelli, who retired from the job earlier this summer. Reese is a 2010 graduate of Cardinal Mooney, and has spent the past seven seasons as an assistant coach...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
Soccer90min.com

Richie Burke steps down as Washington Spirit head coach

Washington Spirit head coach Richie Burke will step down after ongoing health concerns, the club announced on Tuesday. The club informed media that Burke approached administration with his physical condition on Monday, with both parties mutually agreeing to part ways. Once safe, he will return and be re-assigned to the team’s front office.
SoccerWashington Times

Richie Burke cites health concerns in resigning Spirit job

Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke stepped down from his position due to “health concerns,” the team announced on Tuesday afternoon. Burke, who’s been the Spirit coach since 2019, has been re-assigned to a front-office position. “Yesterday Richie advised me of some health concerns and we mutually agreed that it was...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Former Ohio State basketball player Ron Lewis to coach at Worthington Kilbourne

Former Ohio State men’s basketball standout Ron Lewis has joined the Worthington Kilbourne boys program as the junior varsity coach, Wolves coach Tom Souder said. “I’m so excited. He’s so excited,” said Souder. “I think his family is excited to be in Columbus around family. It’s a win-win for everybody. I don’t know if we could have hit a further home run.”
MLSswiowanewssource.com

Former Mexico player, Seattle assistant named Atlanta coach

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Mexican national team player Gonzalo Pineda was hired Thursday as head coach of Atlanta United and tasked with stabilizing a team that's seen plenty of turnover at the coaching position. Pineda, whose contract runs through 2024, replaces Gabriel Heinze, who was fired last month. Interim coach...
Florida Statehometownnewsbrevard.com

College hires former Division I player, coach to lead softball program

BREVARD COUNTY ― Eastern Florida State has a new head softball coach that boasts both playing and coaching experience at the Division I level. Shelby Petik, who played at Presbyterian College in South Carolina and who has served as an assistant coach at Presbyterian, Furman and Division II Coker, is set to take the helm as the head of EFSC’s softball program.
Sportschatsports.com

NWSL's Spirit Suspends Richie Burke After Allegations of Verbal Mistreatment, Emotional Abuse

The NWSL's Washington Spirit suspended head coach Richie Burke on Wednesday following allegations of verbal and emotional abuse. Wednesday's announcement comes just one day after the team announced Burke was resigning due to "health concerns." Burke's resignation was followed by an article from the Washington Post, which detailed Burke's inappropriate conduct as the Spirit's head coach.
Washington, DCSeattle Times

NWSL’s Spirit investigating ex-coach Burke after Post report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit said Wednesday it has suspended former coach Richie Burke and will investigate accusations of his “verbal and emotional abuse” toward players. The team said it was contacted by The Washington Post about an article posted online Wednesday. “We take these...
NFLFlorida Star

Former College Football Player Focuses On Life Coaching For Student Athletes

When Marcus Washington’s football career ended at Mississippi State University in 2009 his new life was just getting started. Washington became a father when he was a college freshman, so he learned how to prioritize things as a young parent/student-athlete. However, he struggled to figure out what to do with his life after football once the NFL didn’t come calling. […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy