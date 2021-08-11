Cancel
Premier League

Where will Man City finish this season?

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions. BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City manager Guardiola: Where Grealish can play

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he's yet to settle on a position for Jack Grealish. The former Aston Villa midfielder joined City this week. Guardiola said this morning: "He can play up front, of course. "Mainly on the left side, as a winger or an attacking midfielder or a...
Premier Leaguenbcsportsedge.com

Manchester City Season Preview

After seeing Liverpool take the title the season before, perennial favorites Manchester City had plenty to prove in 2020/2021, and the results were rather stunning. By the time the season had reached its halfway point around the Festive Period, the Citizens were already pacing the league table and looking a good bet at a title shot. And yet, it was at this stage that Manchester City turned it up to "eleven", going through a remarkable run of nearly three months where they simply won every game - league play, domestic cup, Champions League...it did not matter. With twenty-one straight wins across all competitions, they set an England club record. Several more records were set simultaneously involving their away results, which included a 23-game unbeaten run. By the time the streak ended in March, the title was well-decided.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola: Last season toughest period of career

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says last season's title winning campaign was the toughest of his career. The Catalan has opened up on last campaign's hectic schedule, revealing that it was actually the toughest experience of his career. "Last season, the schedule was so tough," Guardiola admitted, speaking in City's...
Yardbarker

Riyad Mahrez Makes Honest Admission About Man City Performances Last Season

In quotes relayed by the Manchester Evening News, the Algerian star expressed his satisfaction with his performances, but acknowledged there is still room to improve. "I think I had good numbers last year, but I could've had more. My performances were very good, I was happy. The competition at Manchester City has helped me a lot to improve", Mahrez said.

