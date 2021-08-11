Cancel
Huntingburg, IN

Farbest plans $32.5M expansion and updates at Huntingburg facility

By Matthew Crane
duboiscountyfreepress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarbest Foods will be expanding and updating its Huntingburg facility again. Farbest Foods President Ted Seger appeared before the Huntingburg Common Council Tuesday evening to request approval for the release of economic development bonds to help fund the expansion. The company previously requested about $3.5 million in economic development bonds to be issued for a two-phase project that updated about a third of the facility’s processes back in 2017.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Debt Service#Farbest Foods
