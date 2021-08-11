Cancel
Aurobindo gets FDA approval for memantine hydrochloride ER capsules

By Bill Schiffner
chaindrugreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST WINDSOR, N.J. – Aurobindo Pharma Limited has received final approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application memantine hydrochloride ER capsules, 7mg, 14mg, 21mg, and 28mg. Aurobindo Pharma’s memantine hydrochloride ER capsules, 7mg, 14mg, 21mg, and 28mg, are an AB-rated generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Namenda XR of Forest Laboratories LLC.

Comments / 0

#Fda Approval#Memantine#Hydrochloride#Aurobindo Pharma Limited#Aurobindo Pharma#Ab#Forest Laboratories Llc#Iqvia
