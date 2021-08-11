Aurobindo gets FDA approval for memantine hydrochloride ER capsules

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens has issue the following statement in support of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses:. “Today, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) public health and medical experts released a joint statement on the plan to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses beginning in mid-September. As we have throughout the pandemic, we will continue to follow guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to administer vaccines to eligible populations and feel confident we have the pharmacy expertise, infrastructure and local community presence to accelerate access to these vaccinations. We will share more information once we receive additional guidance from the FDA and CDC. At this time, vaccine booster shots are not available in our stores.”