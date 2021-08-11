Aurobindo gets FDA approval for memantine hydrochloride ER capsules
EAST WINDSOR, N.J. – Aurobindo Pharma Limited has received final approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application memantine hydrochloride ER capsules, 7mg, 14mg, 21mg, and 28mg. Aurobindo Pharma’s memantine hydrochloride ER capsules, 7mg, 14mg, 21mg, and 28mg, are an AB-rated generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Namenda XR of Forest Laboratories LLC.www.chaindrugreview.com
Comments / 0