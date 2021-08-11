Prestige Consumer Healthcare selects Ketch as its programmatic privacy vendor of choice
SAN FRANCISCO — Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PCH) has chosen Ketch to empower their privacy initiatives. Ketch nimbly implements global privacy requirements in real-time. PCH is a US company that markets and distributes over-the-counter health and personal care products, including Dramamine and Clear Eyes. For generations, PCH’s trusted brands have helped consumers care for themselves and their loved ones. It is the company’s mission to preserve consumer trust by continuing to provide products stewarded with consumers’ needs in mind. To this point, trust is one of PCH’s core business values.www.chaindrugreview.com
