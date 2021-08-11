Prestige Consumer Healthcare selects Ketch as its programmatic privacy vendor of choice

The quarter was strong by normal standards. Management consistently pointed to COVID as a headwind. All of a sudden, the lack of COVID is the reason growth slowed. Executives and analysts often do a bit of a dance on the conference calls after a company reports earnings. Management wants to highlight everything that is going well and analysts are focused on what numbers to punch into their spreadsheets. If there are surprising numbers, management often explains them away by blaming the weather, holidays, or some other completely normal occurrence. However, they rarely take credit when those events benefit the company.