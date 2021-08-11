Cancel
Health Services

Memorial Hospital offering rapid recovery program for total knee and hip replacements

By Local Sources
duboiscountyfreepress.com
 8 days ago

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Orthopaedic Center of Excellence has created a Rapid Recovery program for total knee and total hip replacements. This program combines smartphone technology, support tools, and concentrated education for before, during, and after surgery to allow for patients to begin healing at home as soon as a few hours after surgery. This program is geared toward healthier, and more active patients who generally have fewer risks after surgery.

