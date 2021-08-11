Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Missoula schools to require face coverings for first 6 weeks

By Julie Norwood
bigrapidsnews.com
 7 days ago

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — With the new school year approaching, districts are setting mask policies to reduce the spread of the coronavirus as cases surge in Montana. The Missoula County school board on Tuesday voted 6-3 to require students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings for at least the first six weeks of classes, based on the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks will be required on buses, but can be removed while outside or while eating or drinking.

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula County, MT
Health
Missoula, MT
Government
Helena, MT
Health
Missoula County, MT
Government
Missoula, MT
Health
Local
Montana Education
Missoula, MT
Education
City
Missoula, MT
Helena, MT
Education
Missoula County, MT
Education
County
Missoula County, MT
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Missoulian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left,...
NBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand identifies Delta outbreak origin as cases jump

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's COVID-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases on Thursday, but the authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long as they linked its origin to a recent returnee from Sydney. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield...

Comments / 0

Community Policy