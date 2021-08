How do you earn Gold in Red Dead Online? Gold is a secondary currency in Rockstar's online Wild West sandbox, which can be used to purchase Roles and also items you may not be able to afford with Money. As it's required to unlock some of the better content in the game, you're going to want to know how to earn Gold. As part of our Red Dead Online guide, we're going to reveal the secret to accumulating this currency. For more information on How to Earn Money and How to Earn Capitale, click the links.