Albert Pujols and Cody Bellinger both homered to lead the Dodgers to an 8-2 victory over the Angels on Sunday. But neither Pujols nor Bellinger made the play of the day. Unofficial player of the game belongs to the Dodgers ball girl who tackled a fan running on the field. Stadium security were unable to catch the fan until the ball girl stepped in with a picture-perfect tackle. The wild fan flipped into the stands off the right field foul line.