If a new rumor is to be believed, Sony's successor to PlayStation VR for PlayStation 5 will arrive in 2022. Additionally, the device will have a Fresnel OLED screen with HDR, a 2000 x 2040 resolution for each eye, and a 110-degree field of vision. The device will be compatible with AAA games that will have the option of VR. Apparently, these details were revealed during "a supposed closed-door developer conference," and was shared on Twitter by @Okami13_, who has a fairly strong track record when it comes to these types of rumors. Despite this, readers are advised to take this all with a grain of salt until Sony makes an official announcement!