Dane Gudauskas is one of the happiest people in all of surfing. We’ve got about a zillion examples on this site to support that statement, but we’ll let his latest edit ‘Explore Your Mind’ make the case for him. Not afraid to send it at big Pipe or Clousbreak; never shying away from the high-performance speedways of Lowers or Mainland Mex; and perhaps most importantly, always the first to expand his horizons — whether that means frolicking with some African groms or testing the boundaries of mid-lengths and half-lengths — Dane G. is one surfer who really gets it. And gives it right back.