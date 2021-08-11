Greenville pursuit ends with injury crash
GREENVILLE — An early morning police pursuit came to an end Wednesday leaving three people injured after the suspect vehicle struck a tree head-on in downtown Greenville. Shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers from the Greenville Police Department and Darke County deputies responded along with emergency personnel Greenville Township Rescue and the Greenville City Fire Department to the 100 block of West Fourth Street in reference to an injury crash following a pursuit.www.dailyadvocate.com
