Yankees at Royals – Wednesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

By Josh Benjamin
elitesportsny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter committing four errors in Tuesday night’s loss, the New York Yankees go for the series win in a Wednesday matinee. The New York Yankees committed four errors and stumbled to an 8-4 loss on Tuesday night, but there’s no time for dwelling on it. Wednesday marks a rare weekday afternoon game, and the Yankees would love to win another series before facing the Chicago White Sox.

MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBchicitysports.com

Should the White Sox Switch Craig Kimbrel to Closer Role?

Since acquiring Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, questions have been constantly asked on what role Kimbrel will have with the team. With Liam Hendriks as the established closer on the team, it becomes a good problem to have if you are the White Sox. In...
MLBAsbury Park Press

New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals announce Wednesday afternoon lineups

The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals will play the rubber game of their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network and nationally on the MLB Network. Tuesday's game:Yankees...
MLBPosted by
Action News Jax

Yanks overtake Red Sox for wild card with doubleheader sweep

NEW YORK — (AP) — It took the New York Yankees just over six weeks to erase a 10 1/2-game gap between them and the Boston Red Sox. With roughly six more weeks left in the regular season, the longtime rivals are practically in a dead heat — although it sure feels like the Yankees are getting a running start going into the home stretch.
MLBnumberfire.com

Royals' Andrew Benintendi (shoulder) not in Wednesday's lineup

Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Benintendi will move to the bench on Wednesday with Emmanuel Rivera entering the lineup at third base. Rivera will bat sixth versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and the White Sox. numberFire's...
MLBHerald Democrat

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals odds, picks and prediction

The New York Yankees (61-50) visit the Kansas City Royals (48-62) Monday for the opener of a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET at Kauffman Stadium. Let's analyze the lines around the Yankees vs. Royalsodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Jameson Taillon is the projected...
MLBnumberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka kept out of Yankees' Wednesday afternoon lineup

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Higashioka appears to be getting a routine breather after starting six of the last seven contests. He hit a two-run dinger on Tuesday but is only 4-for-24 (.167) overall in that stretch. Rob Brantly is catching for Lucas Luetge on Wednesday afternoon and hitting ninth.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees, Royals lineups Wednesday: Giancarlo Stanton sits, Aaron Judge at DH, Lucas Luetge on mound

KANSAS CITY — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Royals before Wednesday’s game at Kauffman Stadium. NEXT MAN UP: LHP Lucas Luetge will make his first career start today at Kansas CIty after making his first 152 career appearances as a reliever…according to Elias, will be just the sixth Yankee in franchise history to start a game after making his first 152 appearances out of the bullpen…will join Mike Stanton (first 552G before his first start on 5/9/99 vs. Seattle), Wandy Peralta (first 242G before his first start on 8/6/21 vs. Seattle), Pat Clements (first 193G before his first start on 10/2/88 at Detroit), Mike Armstrong (first 181G before his first start on 9/1/86 at Oakland) and Brian Bruney (first 157G before his first start on 4/9/08 at Kansas City). Will be the 14th different starting pitcher for the Yankees this season, matching the most by the Yankees in a single season in the last 32 years (also 14 in 2007 and 2005)…the last time the Yankees used more starting pitchers was 1989 when 16 different Yankees made a start for the club…entering today, only two AL teams have at had least 14 different starting pitchers this season (Seattle-15, Toronto-15). Since 4/20, has gone 4-2 with a 1.93 ERA (42.0IP, 9ER) and 48K in 36 appearances…his 1.93 ERA in that span is the 10th-lowest in the Majors and fifth-lowest in the AL (min. 35.0IP)…has not allowed an earned run in 31-of-36G in that span.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Baseball America doesn’t love the Yankees, Mets organizational depth

New organizational rankings were released on Monday and New York did not place well. On Monday, Baseball America released its updated organizational rankings. These updates take into account the development of players in the minor leagues; there was no minor league baseball played last year, so there has been a lot of movement in individual rankings.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Field of Dreams Game Betting Pick: Yankees vs. White Sox

While it is unlikely that you are part of the 8,000 fans selected by lottery to attend tonight’s game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, you can still have some fun watching (and wagering) on the game. Constructed to mirror the old Comiskey Park, home to the White Sox for roughly 80 years, the new park is fit with many overlays to the famed movie, including a cornfield entrance by players via a movable portion of fencing in right field.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees, Royals lineups Tuesday: Joey Gallo DH, Giancarlo Stanton LF, Nestor Cortes pitching (8/10/21)

KANSAS CITY — Here are the lineups for the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday. ONE FOR THE AGES: According to Elias, Monday’s Yankees-Royals game was the first in Major League history in which both teams scored in the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th innings…Elias notes that only three other teams have scored in the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th innings in a game: Houston Astros on 7/8/99 at Arizona, Milwaukee Braves on 6/4/58 at San Francisco and the New York Giants on 6/26/1920 at Philadelphia. The Yankees held five different leads during Monday’s game, their most since 7/15/63 vs. Kansas City (also five).
MLBelitesportsny.com

Yankees at White Sox – Thursday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The New York Yankees are in Dyersville, Iowa to play the Chicago White Sox in the Field of Dreams series. It may be a year overdue, but the New York Yankees are finally in Dyersville, Iowa to play the Field of Dreams series, named after the iconic film set in the Hawkeye State. New York will play the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Checking up on Yankees top prospects Jasson Dominguez, Anthony Volpe

How have The Martian and Anthony Volpe been performing since their promotions?. We’re now in the middle of August and the Yankees have a rare off day. So what better time than now to catch up with the Yankees’ most hyped prospect, Jasson Dominguez?. Dominguez has appeared in 19 games...
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY’s 2021 MLB Power Rankings: August 13 Update

The Field of Dreams Game was a lovely celebration of a terrific movie and two teams with October dreams. But it counts as only one game in the standings for both the Yankees and White Sox. We’re now into mid-August and the playoff races are heating up. For the two...
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY’s State of the New York Yankees: Reload and keep rolling

The New York Yankees had another strong week and can look forward to getting back some key players. The way that the New York Yankees have played since the All-Star Break, it’s hard to believe they’re in third place in the AL East. The team is 19-8 since the All-Star Break and making a run not only for a Wild Card berth, but is making noise in the divisional race too.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Red Sox at Yankees Game 1– Tuesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The New York Yankees start an important series with the Boston Red Sox with a Tuesday doubleheader. The New York Yankees worked hard and pulled off another tough win during a brief Los Angeles Angels visit on Monday. Now, they’ll seek to win twice in a day during a rare weekday doubleheader with their archrival Boston Red Sox.

