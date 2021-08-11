Cancel
Idaho Falls, ID

Man sentenced for sending nude photo of woman to others and threatening to kill her

By Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS — A Boise man has been sentenced for sending nude photos of a woman to others, and telling her he had hired a hitman to kill her and other people she knew. Javier Escobedo-Padilla, 40, received between six months and five-years behind bars after pleading guilty to felony voyeurism, felony witness intimidation and misdemeanor second-degree stalking. According to court records, six months of the sentence is to be served at the Bonneville County Jail before a determination on serving additional prison time is made.

www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 1

