SBA loans to African American businesses decrease 35%

By Matthew Kish
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The number of SBA 7(a) loans to African American businesses decreased 35% in 2020, the biggest decrease of any race or ethnic group tracked by the federal agency.

www.bizjournals.com

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay
