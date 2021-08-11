US producers hike wire rod prices by $30/st

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel dropped on Wednesday amid muted buying interest in the physical market, while refining profits for aviation fuel in Singapore dipped for a fifth consecutive session. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 6 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 10-cent premium a day earlier. The front-month time spread for jet fuel remained in a contango structure to trade at minus 6 cents per barrel, Refinitiv data showed. Refining margins for jet fuel, which have shed 17.2% in the last two weeks, were down 1 cent on Wednesday at $5.35 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest since June 30. PENGERANG TERMINAL 5 IN SINGAPORE GASOIL MOC - Information services provider S&P Global Platts said it would include Dialog Terminals Pengerang 5 as a loading point in its Singapore Market on Close (MOC) assessment process for gasoil starting Oct. 1 this year. - Sellers in the MOC process will be able to nominate the terminal, located in Malaysia's southern state of Johor, as a loading point for gasoil cargoes traded on the basis of Singapore quotes, Platts said in a note to clients. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone jumped 35.3% to 4.05 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 16, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.8 million barrels this year, compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 502,000 barrels in the week to Aug. 13, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One 10 ppm gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - India has begun selling oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to state-run refiners as it implements a new policy to commercialise its federal storage by leasing out space, three sources familiar with the matter said. - Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after four days of declines with investors still worried about the outlook for fuel demand as the use of rail, air and other forms of transport remained constrained amid surging COVID-19 cases worldwide. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 71.79 0.24 0.34 71.55 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.44 -0.19 5.85 -3.25 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 71.89 0.24 0.33 71.65 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.34 -0.19 6.03 -3.15 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 71.98 0.18 0.25 71.8 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.25 -0.25 8.33 -3 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 75.34 0.47 0.63 74.87 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.11 0.04 57.14 0.07 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 72.66 0.25 0.35 72.41 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.06 -0.04 -40.00 0.1 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)