Ballard, Reich extensions give Indy more pieces for future

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts expect to win now. They're also looking ahead to what they believe will be an even brighter future. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

www.ftimes.com

