Error updating Lumia Icon from 8.1 to 10

Question: I have a homemade desktop with an AMD FX-4130 Quad core processor @ 3.80 GHz, 64-bit Win 10 Pro, 8 GB RAM, 240 GB SSD. My problem is that when I power on or wake up the unit, I usually get a message indicating “Preparing Automatic Repair’ which results in a blue screen indicating I have an error such as 0xc0000428, 221, or 098. If I reboot (up to 4+ times) or power off I eventually successfully boot up. I was told this indicates a pending hard drive failure and replaced the internal SSD hard drive and reloaded Win 10 Pro. Problem seemed to be resolved briefly, then reoccurred. Once the computer completes the POST and boots to Windows successfully everything seems to work ok. The error messages and subsequent rebooting is frustrating, to say the least, but I really don’t want to try to go into modifying part of the start up instructions as proposed by some on line search suggestions. Where do I go next?