Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Error updating Lumia Icon from 8.1 to 10

xda-developers
 8 days ago

I had to use WDRT to recover my Lumia Icon as the insider win10 build was so unstable. I figgured I could use Win10oup to update. It pushes the files, but it fails to update once the bar gets to about 10% done prepairing. Ive got what I believe to...

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#What I Believe#Wdrt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Chrome will soon inform users when Progressive Web Apps update their icon or name

Progressive web apps are becoming the new standard for Chromebook owners – slowly, but surely. With more PWAs appearing on the Google Play Store seemingly by the week, Chrome OS users will eventually know exactly where to go in order to get new experiences for their device once they unbox it. Now that they’re getting more attention, the Chrome development team has implemented several improvements in the browser to handle the onboarding process for how they will fit into our lives.
Computersvmware.com

Error in Tanzu Kubernetes in vSpere: Error from server(Forbidden)

After configuring successfully Workload Management in vSphere 7, when I connect to the server via CLI, using the administrator user, I am getting an error trying to get some info from the cluster:. I logged in successfully, but then when executing "get clusterroles" or "get rolebindings" commands, get this error:
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to hide or remove Chat icon from Taskbar on Windows 11

If you do not use Microsoft Teams on your computer, you can hide or remove the Chat icon from Taskbar on Windows 11. Here are five different guides that you can use to remove or disable the Microsoft Teams Chat icon on the Taskbar. Microsoft included a new Chat icon...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Windows 11 on Microsoft’s Lumia 950 XL smartphone gets a new Dialer

Microsoft recently released the beta version of the Windows 11 operating system and developers are already experimenting with it. Soon after the first preview of Windows 11 was released, the OS was ported to Lumia 950 XL smartphone. Now, in a further development related to that, a new dialer for...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

From Outdated to Updated

How to Create a Searchable Archive of PDFs with OCR, Python, & SQLite. Have you ever found yourself wanting to be able to process text data from a pdf file and then make that information searchable across files, not just within the document? Common problem, right? Well maybe not too common for the individual but one common example may be to create a searchable archive of reports that have been saved as pdf documents so that you can find reports that match certain interests with greater ease. Or perhaps you want to make emails from legacy systems searchable.
Softwarevmware.com

Error Downloading Product Binaries from MyVMware Account

Running vRLCM 8.4.1.1. When I attempt to download new product binaries using the MyVMware option I receive the following error:. Failed to download one or more product binaries. Please try again after some time. Error occurred while downloading product binaries from MyVMware accout:. . Please check the logs for more...
Technologyxda-developers

How to upgrade PX30 from android 8.1 to android 10

Hi, I have a XTRONS with a PX30 that came with android 8.1. I want to upgrade to the last android 10 version but I can only find de Hal9k Mod Pro Installer that i dont want to pay. How can I upgrade the radio?. Radio info:. PX30 8.1.0PM8.181105.022 ENG.HCT.20181224.185849.
Softwareidownloadblog.com

Apple is updating the iWork app icons in macOS 12 Monterey

Sometime in the near future, Apple is going to launch the next major update to its desktop operating system. With macOS 12 Monterey, the company is welcoming plenty of changes to the software. Including some tweaks to the user interface and overall aesthetic. And that will apparently be the case for the iWork app icons as well.
Computerspaloaltonetworks.com

Upgrading PAN-OS 8.1.x to 9.1.10

I want to upgrade PA-3220 (Active - Passive) from 8.1.14 to 9.1.10. 1.Download and install PanOS 9.0.0 (no reboot) Should I upgrade PanOS to 8.1.19 (Preferred release) or not?. 3.Download and install PanOS 9.1.0 (no reboot) 4.Download and install PanOS 9.1.10 and reboot. I'm not sure the step to rollback...
Computersvmware.com

Error downloading vmdx file from data store

I have a weird issue that I can not figure out. When I open the vsphere server from the web console and navigate to the data store using the data store browser. I select the vm folder and I choose the vm I want to download and select the vmdk file I need and click download I get an http error 404 see below.
Computersvmware.com

Error deploying VM from OVF & VMDK files

I'm trying to deploy a VM, through the ESXI wizard, and using the OVF & VMDK files (previously exported) but I'm getting this error:. Key: haTask-ha-root-pool-vim.ResourcePool.importVApp-4048118222. Description: Implementa una máquina virtual o una vApp. Estado: Error - Se produjo un error general del sistema: Fault cause: vim.fault.FileNotFound. VM is originaly...
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Windows Update Error Code 0x800700c1

If you are receiving the Windows Update error code 0x800700c1 while updating your Windows 10 computer, the suggestions in this post might help you fix the issue. This error mainly occurs when you try to install a Feature update to Windows 10. The entire error message goes like this:. There...
SoftwareOdessa American

IT’S GEEK TO ME: Consult Windows update for error messages

Question: I have a homemade desktop with an AMD FX-4130 Quad core processor @ 3.80 GHz, 64-bit Win 10 Pro, 8 GB RAM, 240 GB SSD. My problem is that when I power on or wake up the unit, I usually get a message indicating “Preparing Automatic Repair’ which results in a blue screen indicating I have an error such as 0xc0000428, 221, or 098. If I reboot (up to 4+ times) or power off I eventually successfully boot up. I was told this indicates a pending hard drive failure and replaced the internal SSD hard drive and reloaded Win 10 Pro. Problem seemed to be resolved briefly, then reoccurred. Once the computer completes the POST and boots to Windows successfully everything seems to work ok. The error messages and subsequent rebooting is frustrating, to say the least, but I really don’t want to try to go into modifying part of the start up instructions as proposed by some on line search suggestions. Where do I go next?
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Try to run compiled image

Hello, I try compile my first image (Android 11) for Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, codename merlin (Stock Android version 10). Compilation of ROM passed (no errors, few warnings) but when I try install and boot system is unbotable. I noticed that my compiled zip have a files:. Code:. Archive: lineage-18.1-20210816-UNOFFICIAL-merlin.zip...
ComputersPhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Add a Dropdown Menu in Android Studio

A dropdown or pull-down menu, also known as spinner, is one of the most essential UI elements for an app. In this tutorial I'll tell you how to add one to your Android app using Java. Dropdown menus organize an app and improve user experience. Almost every app has a...
Softwarexda-developers

Looking for Suggestions for Viewing Files w/ a .bkp Extension

I have a Samsung Galaxy S8, and I've taken backups of various data over the years. The backup files have an extension of .bkp, and I haven't been able to find an application to open them on my Windows 10 system. I tried FileViewPro, but the files I tried to open didn't come out in a readable format. I know that the files are good, b/c roughly 18 months ago, I had to replace my phone, and I used these backups to move my call logs and texts over.
Technologywccftech.com

iCloud for Windows Updated to v12.5 With iCloud Keychain Password Manager

Apple has seen fit to release an updated version of its iCloud for Windows app. The new 12.5 version brings support for the new iCloud Keychain password manager app for Windows users. Windows users can now access their iCloud Keychain passwords as well as edit usernames and passwords. The latest addition was hinted at back in January when Apple updated the iCloud for Windows app. However, the feature was not available until now.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Download the Google Pixel 5a wallpapers right here!

The Google Pixel 5a has been making rounds in various leaks for some time now. Leaks and rumors have revealed plenty about this upcoming affordable smartphone, including its design, probable specifications, and even pricing. With the official launch reportedly right around the corner, we have obtained new wallpapers from the Pixel 5a.
Technologyxda-developers

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 work with Samsung DeX?

With the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, you get a powerful smartphone that also functions as a tablet when you need it. The larger screen certainly allows for additional productivity tasks, but sometimes you need a desktop interface. Luckily, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can provide exactly that with Samsung DeX. Using DeX with your new Galaxy Z Fold 3 is quick, simple, and lets you get to work on an external monitor. Let’s talk about how Samsung DeX works and how it can help you be more productive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy