North Charleston, SC

Wednesday headlines: Summer back in full swing with heat, storms

By Skyler Baldwin
Charleston City Paper
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday headlines: New census data expected to fuel gerrymandering, redistricting conflicts. The Census Bureau will release long-awaited district-level results today, setting off what is expected to be a bruising, litigious and consequential redistricting battle with control of Congress hanging in the balance. More: The New York Times, The Post and Courier, The Wall Street Journal Closer to home, state senators in North Charleston Tuesday night heard […]

City
North Charleston, SC
Congress
Weather
Environment
Reuters

Police negotiating with man with possible explosives near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Law enforcement officials were negotiating with a man who said he had a bomb in his pick-up truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, causing nearby buildings to be evacuated as emergency vehicles rushed to the scene about a mile from the White House. Capitol...
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...

