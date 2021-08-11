McCarthy Appoints Bakersfield Fire Chief Galagaza to Medal of Valor Review Board
McCarthy Appoints Bakersfield Fire Chief Galagaza to Medal of Valor Review Board. Congressman Kevin McCarthy has appointed Anthony Galagaza, Chief of the Bakersfield Fire Department, to the Medal of Valor Review Board, which makes recommendations to the President of the United States on recipients of the Medal of Valor. The Medal of Valor is the highest national award a public safety officer can receive for demonstrating extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty.www.desertnews.com
