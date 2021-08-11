Alley on Main opens with performances by Abby Hamilton, Wicked Peace, others

After more than four years of careful planning, hard work and loads of anticipation, the Alley on Main in Paintsville held its Grand Opening this weekend, with music from Lexington-based Abby Hamilton and support from Joseph Jamerson. The second night of opening weekend saw Wicked Peace supported by Donnie Bowling and Brett Higgins. The event was attended by a huge crowd, with food, drinks and music aplenty. Concert-goers expressed that they were impressed with the venue and owner Jordan Pelfrey said the events of the weekend were “great,” and he was still riding the rush from the opening on Monday, Aug. 9. One attendee remarked that she felt she had walked into a different city upon entering the venue.