Firefighters fill boots with funds raised for medical research

The Elgin Fire Department collected thousands of dollars towards muscular dystrophy support at Main Street and First Street this past weekend for their annual Fill the Boot fundraiser. Within six hours between Friday evening and Saturday morning, Elgin firefighters collected $6,376 from people passing through downtown Elgin, asking donors to place their dollars in boots. This year’s total set a new record for the Elgin Fire Department; they skipped the fundraiser last year due to COVID-19, but gathered $5,626 in 2019. “There is not a big enough thank you that we can say for the amount of support that was shown for ...