Business

Microsoft protests government's decision to award Amazon cloud contract

By Julia Musto
FOXBusiness
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Corporation has filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office (GAO) against a Department of Defense contract awarded to Amazon.com Inc. The tech giant's protest was filed on July 21 – two weeks after the Pentagon canceled the disputed JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure) Microsoft cloud-computing contract, saying that the department determined the contract no longer met its needs due to "evolving requirements, increased cloud conversancy and industry advances."

Comments

John Sherman
