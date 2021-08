Gold remains on the back foot at the start of the week. Profit-taking seems to have paved the way for a rebound. A daily close below $1,730 could trigger another leg lower. Update: Gold is having a difficult time staging a convincing rebound following the steep drop witnessed in the early Asian session. With the latest data from the US confirming the improving labour market conditions, the XAU/USD pair started to edge lower and was last seen losing 1.5% on a daily basis at $1,736. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Monday that the number of job openings on the last business day of June reached a new series-high of 10.1 million, surpassing the market expectation of 9.28 million. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index turned positive on the day and is currently posting small daily gains at 92.90.