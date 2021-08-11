DOH: South Dakota saw 73% increase in new COVID-19 cases last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported a 73% increase in new cases last week. The South Dakota Department of Health reported 733 new COVID-19 cases in its weekly update on Wednesday. The state says there were 90 cases per day reported to the DOH during August 1-7, a 73% increase from the 52 cases per day reported during the previous week. The DOH reported a 68% increase in cases in last week’s report.www.dakotanewsnow.com
