Baltimore approves health insurance rate increase for city employees over protests from labor unions

Baltimore City Hall. March 23, 2021 Kim Hairston

Baltimore’s Board of Estimates approved an increase Wednesday in health insurance rates for city employees, citing coronavirus-related effects on health care spending, over protests from labor unions.

The vote was 3-2, with Comptroller Bill Henry and City Council President Nick Mosby dissenting. As a result, employee and retiree premiums will increase 3.6% over last year’s, said Quinton Herbert, interim director for the city’s department of human resources. The premiums will go into effect at the beginning of 2022.

The increase is due in part to an estimate from the city’s actuary, who calculated that the city would need to implement an underwriting adjustment in order to prepare for a surge in employee medical procedures that were deferred during the pandemic, Herbert said.

But a coalition of labor unions representing city workers argued that the city’s estimate was too high. People are unlikely to resume using their health insurance benefits at the same rate as prior to the pandemic with the delta variant of the virus raging and practices such as telehealth taking hold, the unions argued.

The city should only implement a smaller increase and make use of millions of dollars it’s holding in reserve as part of a premium stabilization fund if health costs are higher than expected, they said.

“This ultra-conservative approach of the city does assume a pre-COVID return to utilization of health insurance, when common sense would say that is not realistic,” said Josh Fannon, president of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 964, during Wednesday’s meeting.

In a statement, Henry, who voted against the increase, said he thought there was “room for compromise” between the unions and the city.

“Finding a middle ground between the City’s fairly conservative calculations and the cost projection analysis suggested by the unions would have transferred a more reasonable burden onto City workers at a time when our economy is still reeling from the ongoing effects of the pandemic, while still being fiscally responsible,” he said in a statement.

The city is supposed to have about two months worth of claims in its reserve account, Herbert said, but currently has a little more than one month on reserve. Therefore, he added, the city is taking a cautious approach to avoid a deficit.

In 2020, when prescription drug costs among insured city employees increased, the balance of the city’s premium stabilization fund decreased by $3 million, said Henry Raymond, the city’s chief financial officer.

“We would be ... fiscally imprudent to not follow the advice of our actuary, who has suggested that this is an appropriate rate and appropriate level to safeguard the city,” Herbert said.

The city calculated the rate by comparing health insurance utilization among city employees during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 to utilization during the previous five years, Herbert said.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Randy Hart, an underwriting expert working with the labor unions, suggested the city use utilization figures from the last twelve months, instead of just from 2020, in order to re-project how much employees will use their health insurance in 2022. The approved rate increase would cost 25,000 city employees a combined $13.2 million — about $529 a person — according to a letter signed by the presidents of seven city union presidents.

“We want fair rates for employees, retirees and their dependents,” Hart said Wednesday. “We do not want to see the city incur a deficit, which has never happened in the past 10 years. And there are funds for the city to go to in the worst case scenario, if they did have a deficit in 2022.”

Herbert acknowledged that the underwriting process has been challenged this year by the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but stood by the city’s estimate. If the city set premiums too low, he said, it would need to recoup lost funds by setting premiums higher for 2023 anyway.

“Underwriting in this COVID environment has been very rough for actuaries and insurance companies all over the country,” Herbert said. “This is not an issue that is unique to the city of Baltimore. And I think what’s also most telling is that the COVID adjustment that was used by the city’s actuary was actually lower than the COVID adjustment that was used for our fully insured vendors.”

But the unions, who argued that the city was not transparent in providing all the documents about the reserve accounts they requested, said the city should reevaluate in order to lower costs to employees.

“The city health plan is a large, stable health insurance self-funded program. The significance of being large and stable, is that you can have a degree of underwriting accuracy,” Hart said.