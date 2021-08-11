Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore approves health insurance rate increase for city employees over protests from labor unions

By Christine Condon, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09lqMZ_0bOei1Hi00
Baltimore City Hall. March 23, 2021 Kim Hairston

Baltimore’s Board of Estimates approved an increase Wednesday in health insurance rates for city employees, citing coronavirus-related effects on health care spending, over protests from labor unions.

The vote was 3-2, with Comptroller Bill Henry and City Council President Nick Mosby dissenting. As a result, employee and retiree premiums will increase 3.6% over last year’s, said Quinton Herbert, interim director for the city’s department of human resources. The premiums will go into effect at the beginning of 2022.

The increase is due in part to an estimate from the city’s actuary, who calculated that the city would need to implement an underwriting adjustment in order to prepare for a surge in employee medical procedures that were deferred during the pandemic, Herbert said.

But a coalition of labor unions representing city workers argued that the city’s estimate was too high. People are unlikely to resume using their health insurance benefits at the same rate as prior to the pandemic with the delta variant of the virus raging and practices such as telehealth taking hold, the unions argued.

The city should only implement a smaller increase and make use of millions of dollars it’s holding in reserve as part of a premium stabilization fund if health costs are higher than expected, they said.

“This ultra-conservative approach of the city does assume a pre-COVID return to utilization of health insurance, when common sense would say that is not realistic,” said Josh Fannon, president of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 964, during Wednesday’s meeting.

In a statement, Henry, who voted against the increase, said he thought there was “room for compromise” between the unions and the city.

“Finding a middle ground between the City’s fairly conservative calculations and the cost projection analysis suggested by the unions would have transferred a more reasonable burden onto City workers at a time when our economy is still reeling from the ongoing effects of the pandemic, while still being fiscally responsible,” he said in a statement.

The city is supposed to have about two months worth of claims in its reserve account, Herbert said, but currently has a little more than one month on reserve. Therefore, he added, the city is taking a cautious approach to avoid a deficit.

In 2020, when prescription drug costs among insured city employees increased, the balance of the city’s premium stabilization fund decreased by $3 million, said Henry Raymond, the city’s chief financial officer.

“We would be ... fiscally imprudent to not follow the advice of our actuary, who has suggested that this is an appropriate rate and appropriate level to safeguard the city,” Herbert said.

The city calculated the rate by comparing health insurance utilization among city employees during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 to utilization during the previous five years, Herbert said.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Randy Hart, an underwriting expert working with the labor unions, suggested the city use utilization figures from the last twelve months, instead of just from 2020, in order to re-project how much employees will use their health insurance in 2022. The approved rate increase would cost 25,000 city employees a combined $13.2 million — about $529 a person — according to a letter signed by the presidents of seven city union presidents.

“We want fair rates for employees, retirees and their dependents,” Hart said Wednesday. “We do not want to see the city incur a deficit, which has never happened in the past 10 years. And there are funds for the city to go to in the worst case scenario, if they did have a deficit in 2022.”

Herbert acknowledged that the underwriting process has been challenged this year by the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but stood by the city’s estimate. If the city set premiums too low, he said, it would need to recoup lost funds by setting premiums higher for 2023 anyway.

“Underwriting in this COVID environment has been very rough for actuaries and insurance companies all over the country,” Herbert said. “This is not an issue that is unique to the city of Baltimore. And I think what’s also most telling is that the COVID adjustment that was used by the city’s actuary was actually lower than the COVID adjustment that was used for our fully insured vendors.”

But the unions, who argued that the city was not transparent in providing all the documents about the reserve accounts they requested, said the city should reevaluate in order to lower costs to employees.

“The city health plan is a large, stable health insurance self-funded program. The significance of being large and stable, is that you can have a degree of underwriting accuracy,” Hart said.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Unions#Insurance Rates#Insurance Premiums#Board Of Estimates#City Council#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland to require hospital, nursing home staff to get COVID vaccine

People who work in Maryland’s hospitals and nursing homes will be required to get the coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday. Workers at hospitals and nursing homes must get their first dose of the vaccine by Sept. 1, Hogan said. The Republican governor’s announcement comes as the pandemic, fueled by the delta variant of the virus, is on an ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy