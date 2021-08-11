Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 10:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Collier, Hendry and west central Palm Beach Counties through 215 PM EDT At 132 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Lake Harbor to near Hendry Correctional. Movement was west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds, winds in excess of 40 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clewiston, Ave Maria, Montura, Immokalee, Lake Harbor, Hendry Correctional, Devils Garden, Harlem, Sunniland and Bunker Hill. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH