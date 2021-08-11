Spotty rain sticks around, Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight

We're continuing with a familiar August pattern with high pressure mostly in charge. It's hot and humid, and scattered downpours will flare up in the afternoons before calming down in the evenings. Expect about a 40-50% rain chance each day through early next week.

Something to watch for Wednesday and Thursday nights will be meteors from the Perseid meteor shower as it peaks. The best time to see meteors will be midnight to dawn, and there are some indications there could be up to 60 meteors visible per hour (possibly ambitious, but we'll see). We should have mostly clear skies and not much moonlight interference, so it should be a pretty good couple of nights to take a look.

For this weekend, the upper ridge of high pressure breaks down, meaning more scattered storms will likely form on Sunday and into early next week. It's this break in the ridge that will allow the tropical system to curve northward toward Florida and the eastern Gulf this weekend.

Eye on the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Fred continues swirling in the extreme northeast Caribbean Sea. As of Wednesday afternoon, it was still a low-end tropical storm with the center just south of the Dominican Republic.

It will soon cross over the mountainous terrain of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The interaction with land plus dry air and wind shear should knock it back to a tropical depression late Wednesday and Thursday.

When it emerges in the extreme southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Friday or Saturday, warm sea surface temperatures and waning wind shear could allow the storm to intensify, possibly to a hurricane. At this time, the National Hurricane Center stays on the lower end of the intensity forecast by Sunday, but that could change.

We'll keep watching it as it nudges west/northwest, guided by a high pressure area to its north, but at this time long range models show it curving north around the west coast of Florida in the extreme eastern Gulf. This motion will be due to a break in a ridge of high pressure that will guide it to the north.

With the current thinking, Fred would make a landfall somewhere near Florida's Big Bend region sometime early Monday as a strengthening tropical storm or perhaps a low-end hurricane.

If it follows this path like we're expecting, there would be minimal to no impacts for southern Louisiana and coastal Mississippi.

Elsewhere, Invest 95L is just to the west of West Africa. Obviously too soon to know what this will do, but a general motion toward the west will continue for the next several days. Lots of time to watch!

Detailed Forecast:

WEDNESDAY:

50% scattered storms. Few downpours. Partly sunny. Hot and humid. High: 943. Winds: SE 5-10.

THURSDAY:

50% scattered storms. Few downpours. Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Low: S 79, N 75. High: 93.

FRIDAY:

40% scattered storms. Few downpours. Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Low: S 79, N 75. High: 94.

SATURDAY:

40% scattered storms. Few downpours. Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Low: S 79, N 75. High: 94.

SUNDAY:

50% scattered showers and storms. Few downpours. Hot, humid. Low: S 79, N 75. High: 92.

MONDAY:

50% scattered showers and storms. Few downpours. Hot, humid. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 92.

TUESDAY:

50% scattered showers and storms. Few downpours. Hot, humid. Low: S 78, N 74. High: 92.

