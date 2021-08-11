SBA loans to African American businesses decrease 35%

If you're a female founder struggling to keep your business open because of Covid or even just trying to get started, having a strong support system is always a good idea. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) this week announced its selection of 14 different institutions that will get $2.7 million in grant funding to support business development activities. Specifically, the fund, which will be broken up in $200,000 increments, will go to programming for Women's Business Centers (WBCs) in 13 select states.