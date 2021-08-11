Cancel
Economy

SBA loans to African American businesses decrease 35%

By Matthew Kish
Charlotte Business Journal
 7 days ago
The number of SBA 7(a) loans to African American businesses decreased 35% in 2020, the biggest decrease of any race or ethnic group tracked by the federal agency.

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte
