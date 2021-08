LINCOLN – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will begin a nearly $3.5 million boating access improvement project Aug. 16 at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area. To accommodate construction, the Martin Bay Bayside Boat Ramp and Beach Area No. 3 temporarily will be closed to the public until early 2022. Boaters in that area will be able to access Lake McConaughy from the Martin Bay Low Water Boat Ramp, which will open to the public at the same time of the temporary closure.