Voice actress Jenna Coleman may have just prematurely revealed Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for the Nintendo Switch. YouTuber Din’s Meteorite got a chance to have a video chat with Coleman, who voices Melia in Xenoblade Chronicles. The YouTuber briefly chatted with Coleman regarding the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise. While the Doctor Who star talked about her role in the game, she accidentally mentions that a new game for the Switch is in the works. After revealing the info, she then tried covering her tracks. “I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that,” she says, a little bit too late.