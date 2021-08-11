Cell Cast Acrylic Sheet Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2027

According to the new market research report "Drone Taxi Market by Range (Intercity, Intracity), Propulsion (Fully Electric, Hybrid, Electric Hydrogen), Autonomy (Fully Autonomous, Remotely Piloted), Passenger Capacity (Up to 2, 3 to 5, More than 5), System, End Use & Region - Global Forecast to 2030″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is forecasted to grow from an estimated USD 74 million in 2025 to reach USD 860 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 63.0% during the forecast period. The growth of the Drone Taxi market is majorly attributed to the rapid increase in urban demographics and increasing demand of eVTOLs for intracity transportation in various countries.