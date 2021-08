Opportunities in the fire suppression market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the fire suppression market is expected to reach $23.7 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.2%. In this market, gaseous is the largest segment by product type, whereas industrial is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like by rapid industrialization, growing residential and commercial construction, and government regulation toward fire safety.