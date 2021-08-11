Cancel
Small Business

SBA loans to African American businesses decrease 35%

By Matthew Kish
St. Louis Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The number of SBA 7(a) loans to African American businesses decreased 35% in 2020, the biggest decrease of any race or ethnic group tracked by the federal agency.

St. Louis Business Journal

