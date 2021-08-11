We’re relevant again

It has been several years since the Ohio State football team was National Champions, but this year marks another year where the Buckeyes have a strong chance to win it all. The expectations in Columbus are always sky-high. Beat Michigan, win the Big Ten, make the College Football Playoffs, win a National Championship. Those are the goals for this team every year. This year will be no different despite the fact Ohio State will be replacing a lot of skillful players who left for the NFL or graduated. A new quarterback, revamped defense, and new starting running back will not change the goals or expectations of this team.