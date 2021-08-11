Cancel
Public Safety

What the U.S. can do to save the lives of Afghan journalists

By Joel Simon
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Simon is the executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists. In early August, the husband and wife reporting team of Shakib Shams and Storai Karimi were covering the Taliban advance in western Afghanistan when their car was struck by gunfire. Taliban fighters immediately surrounded their vehicle and ordered the two journalists, who were uninjured, to get out. Held at gunpoint and interrogated, the pair were released with orders to interview local Taliban fighters and produce a positive story. A high-ranking commander warned that if they failed to do so, “we will know.”

Washington State
#Kidnapping#Afghans#The Afghan#Taliban#American#Pajhwok Afghan News#Reuters#Indian#Cpj#State#Siv#The State Department#Congress
Afghanistan
