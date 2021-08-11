Investigation continues into Wausau teacher facing pornography charges

A Wausau elementary school teacher is out on bond as an investigation into his alleged criminal activity continues.

Kristofor Edwards, 34, was arrested on Monday as part of a possession of child pornography investigation, police said. On Tuesday, Edwards appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court for a probable cause hearing in the case.

Officials say an investigation into Edwards launched in late July when Wausau Police were contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The contact was made after four suspected images of child pornography – young girls – were traced to Edwards.

Edwards, a fourth grade teacher at Maine Elementary School who is now on leave, was freed on a signature bond as police continue their investigation. Formal charges have not yet been filed against Edwards and police say they have found no evidence that any students from the district were involved.