The key to getting more value from industrial internet of things (IIoT) and IoT platforms is getting AI and machine learning (ML) workloads right. Despite the massive amount of IoT data captured, organizations are falling short of their enterprise performance management goals because AI and ML aren’t scaling for the real-time challenges organizations face. If you solve the challenge of AI and ML workload scaling right from the start, IIoT and IoT platforms can deliver on the promise of improving operational performance.